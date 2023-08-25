Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Kalbajar district

25 Aug. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Kalbajar district, where they took part in the opening of the Soyugbulag Small Hydropower Plant. The high-ranking guests also got acquainted with the construction of the Istisu mineral water bottling plant.

Then, the Azerbaijani leader took part in the opening of the small hydropower plants "Chirag-1" and "Chirag-2" of AzerEnergy OJSC.

In addition to this, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the Zar village.