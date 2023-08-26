Russia and Azerbaijan coordinate stances on regional and international issues

26 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has met with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov in Moscow on August 25, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

"During the meeting, the current situation in the region, as well as the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia were discussed," the ministry repotrted.

The parties talked about ways to improve political communication between Russia and Azerbaijan in a variety of areas, including as the economy, trade, culture, and humanities. During the discussion, it was also emphasized how important it is to take advantage of the current opportunity for ties to grow.