Pashinyan receives new French Ambassador to Yerevan

26 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the newly appointed French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies on August 25.

The PM congratulated the French envoy on assuming the position and expressed belief that his activities will contribute to the further development and strengthening of the Armenian-French cooperation.

Pashinyan emphasized the fact of special relations between the two countries, adding that the Armenian government is interested in the expansion of cooperation in various fields.

The diplomat noted that he will make every effort to contribute to the deepening of already strong Armenian-French ties.

The officials discussed issues related to economic cooperation between Armenia and France, the involvement of French companies in the Armenian market, current investment programs.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.