Raisi: cooperation with BRICS to enhance Iran's political power

26 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has emphasized the importance of BRICS as a global coalition that plays a key role in economic and trade cooperation worldwide.

The Iranian president stressed that BRICS is focused on trade and economic cooperation and that Iran’s relationship with the bloc aligns with its resistive economy, highlighting that communication with global, regional, and trans-regional organizations will enhance Iran’s political power.

He also underlined that his government has not made foreign policy a ground for internal competition, and all mechanisms are based on the national interest.

Describing trade exchanges as a significant issue of foreign policy in the incumbent administration in Iran, Raisi said that Iran has a good commercial capacity in the region.

The president called the country’s exporting technical and engineering services as the other capabilities, adding that Iran will export technical and engineering services to South Africa, and refineries in South Africa will recommence operation with the assistance of Iranian scientists.