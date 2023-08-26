Azerbaijan celebrating Lachin city day

26 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Lachin City Day is being celebrated in Azerbaijan today. On August 26, Azerbaijani Army units took full control of the city of Lachin, as well as the villages of Zabukh and Sus.

Lachin was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 1, 2020, however, due to the fact that the Lachin road passes through the territory of Lachin, the city remained under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Following the delivery of the alternative road, the Azerbaijani Army took full control of Lachin city, as well as the villages of Zabukh and Sus on August 26, 2022. The Azerbaijani flag was raised in the city.

the Azerbaijani President's website

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid a visit to the Lachin region. They attended the inauguration of the “Mishni” and ”Alkhasli” small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenerji OJSC, viewed the progress of construction of the Lachin International Airport and viewed the works carried out in the section of the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

the Azerbaijani President's website

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva have examined the works accomplished in the village of Zabukh of the Lachin district and met villagers here. They also attended the festivities at the Manzarali terrace and in front of the Flag Square in Lachin. President Aliyev made a speech.

Just before the celebration, on August 25, the first phase of the return of former IDPs to the village of Zabukh of Lachin district began. At this stage, 20 families returned to the city.