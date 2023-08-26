Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan shows its strength and will to the whole world

26 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham and Mehriban Aliyev took part in the festive events on the occasion of the Lachin City Day. The President addressed the gathered audience.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the Lachin City Day celebration event held on the banks of the Khakari River in Lachin.

Addressing audience, Aliyev said that today, about a thousand people have returned to Lachin. The figure will increase by the end of the year. According to Ilham Aliyev, in late 2023, 900 families will live in the city.

"This happiness became possible thanks to our victorious Armed Forces. Taking this opportunity, I respectfully honor the bright memory of all our martyrs, may Allah rest their souls in peace. Thanks to the courage of our heroic sons who sacrificed their lives, we are here today, holding festive celebrations on our Motherland,”

- Ilham Aliyev said.

In addition, Aliyev recalled that the occupation of Lachin was a great tragedy and testing for the entire Azerbaijani people. He stressed that in the history of independent Azerbaijan, May is associated with two tragic events - the occupation of Shushi (May 8) and Lachin (May 18).