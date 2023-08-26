Yaşar Güler arrives in Baku for defense talks

26 Aug. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry, Yaşar Güler, will spend the next two days in Baku. He arrived today in Azerbaijan for talks on military cooperation.

Today, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler arrived in Baku on a working visit with a representative delegation of Turkish security officials.

At the jet bridge, he was met by his Azerbaijani colleague Zakir Hasanov and other officials of the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

According to the Azerbaijani side, the agenda of Güler's visit to Baku includes a wide range of issues of military-technical and direct military cooperation between the allied states, ensuring security in the region and other mutually topics.

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan