Nearly all victims of Shovi tragedy identified

26 Aug. 19:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Oni municipality

Search operations in the disaster zone near the former Shovi resort continue: two dead have not yet been found. Two bodies were not identified among those found.

Today, the leadership of the Onsky district (Racha-Lechkhumi region and Lower Svaneti) told about the process of identifying the bodies of people who died during a large-scale landslide in the Shovi resort on August 3. At the moment, the bodies of 31 victims of the tragedy have been found, and 29 of them have been identified.

Officials from Oni specified that searchers are still looking for the bodies of two more people who Shovi officials said were at the resort that day.

At the same time, the search area has been significantly expanded - rescuers are working not only on the ruins of the former resort, but also in the Ambrolauri municipality bordering Oni.