Georgian army engaged in jet fighters overhaul

The State Military Scientific-Technical Center "Delta" has overhauled 7 Su-25 fighters of the Georgian army and is now repairing trainer aircraft. Simultaneously, pilots and military technicians are improving their skills, waiting for combat vehicles to be overhauled.

The Defense Ministry of Georgia is implementing a large-scale overhaul of the republic's military aviation. Fighters and trainer aircraft of the Georgian Armed Forces are being repaired by the State Military Scientific-Technical Center "Delta" and the "Aviamsheni" enterprise.

According to the published press release, 7 Su-25 fighters have been overhauled already, and three L-39 aircraft are being repaired

The Georgian Defense Ministry assured that all military vehicles are being restored according to an agreed plan. Pilots and technicians, while the planes are under repair, improve their skills.

The State Military Scientific-Technical Center "Delta”, owned by the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, has several research institutes and an aircraft factory in Tbilisi. The center produces a dozen and a half national types of weapons, including armored personnel carriers and MLRS.