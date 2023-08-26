Vladikavkaz households to receive money for first-graders

26 Aug. 21:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladikavkaz will allocate 640,000 rubles on social assistance to residents of the city whose children are going to the first grade. 160,000 low-income households will receive social payment.

According to Vladikavkaz mayor's office, the city authorities will pay 4,000 rubles to large households whose children go to first grade this year by decision of Mayor Vyacheslav Mildzikhov.

The list of citizens who will receive the money has already been created by the Ministry of Labor of North Ossetia. It is clarified that not only parents of at least three children, but also parents of disabled people and low-income families, will be able to receive social assistance.

Thus, the total amount of payments that the Vladikavkaz City Hall directs to help the parents of first-graders amounted to 0.64 mln rubles. The mayor's office stressed that this money will help families to gather their children for school.