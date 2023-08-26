FC Spartak failed to beat FC Akhmat at home

26 Aug. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, in Moscow, within the framework of the 6th round of Russian Premier League, a match was held between FC Spartak and FC Akhmat. None of the clubs managed to score a goal.

A match between FC Spartak and FC Akhmat in the 6th round of the Russian Premier League ended in a draw. At the ”Otkritie Bank Arena" none of the clubs managed to score a single goal.

Since almost nothing happened on the field during the game, it is worth referring to the match statistics of these two clubs. A draw with FC Akhmat is one of the traditions of FC Spartak: out of the last 10 meetings with Grozny, Muscovites four times ended the game with a draw.

Simultaneously, FC Akhmat cannot beat FC Spartak during the same 10 games, because in addition to 4 draws, Muscovites have 6 wins over Grozny. Last time, FC Akhmat defeated FC Spartak in September 2018.