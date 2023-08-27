Europe wants to order Iranian combat drones

27 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Iranian Defense Ministry, Tehran has received orders from several European countries for the supply of Iranian combat drones. The press secretary of the Ministry, Reza Telainik, did not specify the names of the countries.

The official explained to the Iranian media that the European states, which had ordered drones in Iran, did not want the authorities of the EU and the USA to know about their intention to purchase military equipment from Iran.

He also added that the number of countries looking for opportunities to buy Iranian drones was generally large.