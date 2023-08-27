Russian companies actively develop market of Kazakhstan

27 Aug. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are more and more small and medium-sized companies with Russian capital in Kazakhstan. About 18,000 Russian medium and small businesses have already been registered in the country, Anton Loginov, Russia's trade representative in Kazakhstan said.

"According to official Kazakh sources, as of August 1, 2023, more than 41,000 foreign organizations were registered in the country. This is 38% more than last year. Among them, 18,000 have Russian capital (+70% compared to the previous period). These are mainly small and medium-sized businesses. The share of large businesses does not exceed a percent",



Anton Loginov said

With the development of digitalization of the public services sector, Kazakhstan has greatly simplified the opening of a business for Russians, and they are actively using the opportunity: now, it takes only five to seven working days for non-resident companies in order to obtain a BIN (business identification number), the trade representative noted, RIA News reports.

So far, the work of such companies is not very noticeable, and this is related to the timing of the implementation of large investment projects. They require rather long periods, which usually take several years. It means that their results will be visible later, the Russian trade mission noted.

However, according to the results of the past 2022 alone, Kazakhstan's GDP has already grown by 3.2%, the production of goods has increased by 3.2%, and the number of services provided has increased by 2.6%, the Russian trade mission added.

