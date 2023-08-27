Earthquake occurs near Turkish Datça

27 Aug. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake has hit the Aegean Sea near the resort town of Datça off the coast of Türkiye, the Turkish Government's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

It was weak, but the fact is that Datça is a favorite vacation spot for Turkish pensioners, who are most susceptible to natural disasters, Trend reports.

It is known that the epicenter of the tremors was located 33.46 km from the Datça region, and its hypocenter lay at a depth of 57.6 km.

There were no reports of damage or casualties after the tremors.