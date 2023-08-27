Azerbaijani President receives Turkish Minister of National Defense

27 Aug. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received at his residence the newly appointed Turkish Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler, who is visiting a friendly country.

The Head of state called Güler's appointment a great confidence given by the President of Türkiye and wished the Minister success in his duties, noting that the cooperation between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye is at a very good level, Trend reports.

Yaşar Güler thanked Ilham Aliyev and said that it was a great pleasure and honor for him and the delegation to be on a visit to Azerbaijan. Referring to the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, the Turkish Minister of National Defense respectfully honored the memory of the martyrs, noting that the dedication and heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers would never be forgotten.

Yaşar Güler stressed that close relations and contacts between the heads of state of the two countries had a very positive impact on the further strengthening of the ties between the countries, and also noted the effective interaction with Azerbaijani colleagues.

During the conversation, the parties noted that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully in all areas, including in the military sphere. Ilham Aliyev and Yaşar Güler also exchanged views on issues related to the prospects for cooperation.