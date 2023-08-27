Kazakh coal mine on fire again

27 Aug. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last night, a fire broke out at the Saranskaya mine in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, owned by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

All workers were quickly raised to the surface, which helped to avoid casualties and injuries.

"On August 27, at 01:55 a.m., a fire broke out at the Saranskaya mine, a plan was introduced to eliminate the accident. The fire was eliminated by the forces of the PPERS. All workers came back to the surface. There were no casualties. The causes and circumstances are being specified",

the press service of ArcelorMitall Temirtau said.

Let us remind you that on August 17, at the mine "Kazakhstanskaya" of the same company in the Karaganda region, a conveyor belt caught fire at a depth of 170 m. Then there were 227 people in the mine, but it was not possible to save all people: five miners died.