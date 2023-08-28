28 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the expanded BRICS in the G20 will strengthen, and Russia will coordinate its approaches with new members on international platforms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, commenting on the situation around the behavior of Western politicians and journalists, the corresponding video published on his Telegram channel by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Of course, the positions of the BRICS, already enlarged, in the G20 will strengthen, because Saudi Arabia and Argentina are here. So the formal division of the G20 into the G20 plus and the BRICS plus is now gaining practical features. And we will, of course, coordinate our approaches with the new members in the UN, the G20 and other international platforms",

Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza wrote that the BRICS was no longer just a platform for multilateral agreements and meetings, but a new format of communication that helped to establish ties between individual players and showed its viability. The BRICS aims to create economic stability, peace and security at the global level. A vivid example of this is India and China. These countries are two nuclear powers and they have the largest populations that have long been in conflict over disputed borders. At the organization's summit held in Johannesburg on August 14-15, they did find common ground, since the preservation of peace between them meets not only their interests, but also the interests of other Eurasian countries.