28 Aug. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The reconstruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline damaged by the explosion is, first of all, "a matter of common sense", Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer said.

The supply of Russian gas "at reasonable prices" has recently stopped, in connection with which the official announced the need to repair the pipe: if the gas pipeline can be put back into operation, then Germany will be provided with gas for the next five to ten years.

"If not repaired soon, the pipeline will be completely destroyed by corrosion",

Michael Kretschmer said.

The Saxon Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that the incident with the Nord Stream had nothing to do with the SMO, so concern for its safety was absolutely normal.

This is not the first time the politician has come up with such an initiative. In January, he called for the restoration of Nord Stream 1 with the wording "for the future". Then the official reminded of Germany's need for cheap gas.