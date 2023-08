28 Aug. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The incident occurred on the Iranian oil pipeline, damage to the pipe led to an oil spill in the Persian Gulf.

Oil from an underwater pipeline running from the Ahvaz field in Khuzestan with an oil terminal on Kharg Island spilled into the Persian Gulf. The port of Genaveh became the place of the leak.

Teams of specialist-divers were sent to the place of emergency to eliminate the leak.

There is no information on spill volumes.