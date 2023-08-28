Lachin corridor open: Hundreds leave Azerbaijan for Armenia

28 Aug. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, August 28, thirty Armenian residents of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan on the cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross freely crossed the Lachin BCP. Among those who left is Lesmonia Arstanyan, a 100-year-old resident of Armenian origin.

A total of 150 people are expected to cross the border today.

This fact clearly demonstrates the opportunity of local residents of Armenian origin to leave the territory of Azerbaijan freely, which proves Yerevan's lie about the Lachin corridor's blockade.