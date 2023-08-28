Azerbaijan, Belarus replace Europe for Russians

28 Aug. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russians choose sightseeing tours in the CIS countries instead of Europe.

Sightseeing tours in the CIS countries, popular in the off-season, are actively purchased by Russians, ATOR reports.

The neighboring Belarus has become the main replacement for sightseeing tours for tourists from Russia, major tour operators inform.

The Russians decide to rest in Azerbaijan as well. There are many requests for sightseeing tours. Usually, tourists stay in Baku and travel to other cities of the republic. The Naftalan resort is also very popular. The demand for tours to Azerbaijan is associated with moderate prices and numerous direct flights.

In the top 5 destinations for sightseeing tourism are Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.