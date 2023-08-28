40 people ate poisoned shawarma in north of Moscow

28 Aug. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

40 people suffered food poisoning after eating shawarma sold in the north of Moscow.

40 people turned to doctors with complaints of food poisoning after eating shawarma in one of the food tents in the north of Moscow.

"According to the investigators, on August 20-24, more than 40 people applied for medical help with signs of food poisoning. It was established that these persons ate the products from one of the fast food tents located in the north of Moscow,"

- press service of the Investigative Committee reports.

According to the agency, a criminal case was initiated, 25 people were interrogated. A further examination will be carried out in the nearest time.