Hazelnuts from Georgia to rise in price

28 Aug. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Producers in Georgia have improved the quality of hazelnuts. It will affect the product's price.

"Current prices are not final, as the harvesting process continues. The hazelnuts that are currently on the market and those of poor quality, that is, unripe, of course, cannot be of high quality",

Head of Department at the Rural Development Agency Lasha Shalamberidze said.

Enterprises are interested in high-quality hazelnuts, which are ripe and dried, he noted.

"We expect that this season the hazelnut harvest will increase, and the quality will also be high. This, in turn, will allow us to set reasonable prices for farmers",

Shalamberidze said.

Georgian hazelnuts export amounted to $115 million in 2022