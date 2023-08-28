Erdogan to visit Moscow on September 8, media report

28 Aug. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Bloomberg citing sources in Ankara, Erdoğan's visit to Russia will take place on September 8. The Turkish leader will discuss the grain deal with Putin.

In Moscow, he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Presumably, the parties will discuss the terms of the Black Sea grain agreement revival.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Turkish head of state's visit to the Russian capital would take place in the near future, but he avoided naming the exact date of the visit.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced an imminent meeting of the heads of the diplomatic departments of Russia and Türkiye. The discussion of the grain agreement will be on the summit agenda.