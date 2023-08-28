West actively interfering in Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, Moscow says

28 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the West is actively interfering in the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia through the agents of influence.

Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexei Shevtsov spoke about Western influence on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

He noted that today European countries and the United States are actively interfering in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan with the help of agents of influence.

According to him, Moscow records all external attempts to discredit the Russian presence in the region and increase the influence of Western countries and agents in the South Caucasus.