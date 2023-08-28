Stavropol visitor’s tax revenue exceeds planned by 11 mln rubles

28 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Tourists brought over 355 mln rubles to the Stavropol Territory as a visitor’s tax in 2023. According to the governor, this amount exceeds the planned by 11 mln.

In january-August, Stavropol visitor’s tax revenue exceeded the planned amount, the governor informed.

According to him, over 355 mln rubles were collected, which is 11 mln more than planned 344 mln rubles.

"We will use these funds next year to carry out a larger amount of work on the improvement of resort areas. Currently, we are forming a list of objects for work,”

– Vladimir Vladimirov said.

The Stavropol Governor explained that, thanks to the increased volumes of the tourist’s tax, new facilities will be created. The head of the region added that in 2023, work is underway on 24 projects in the framework of the visitor’s tax program.