Off-peak season tours in Kuban popular among Russians

28 Aug. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The popularity of the Krasnodar Territory resorts for the off-peak season among Russians has grown by 20% over the year. According to the Russian Union of Travel Industry, in 2023, vacationers prefer late bookings.

According to the organization, the number of bookings in Anapa increased by 30%, in Gelendzhik - by 15%.

There is also a new trend - late bookings: currently, many tourists book accommodation just a week before their vacation.