Armenian football players arrested for 10 days

28 Aug. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The court in Azerbaijan made a decision on the administrative arrest of football players from Armenia, who had previously desecrated the flag of Azerbaijan. Young people were detained today at the Lachin checkpoint.

Three Armenian football players, who were detained today at the Lachin checkpoint, are subjects of administrative detention for 10 days, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan reports.

It was established that young people carried out offensive actions against the Azerbaijani flag. They were charged under the following articles:

Art. 283.2.3 - inciting hatred and enmity - national, racial, social or religious, which was committed by an organized group;

Art. 324 - desecration of the flag or emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the investigation, the suspects were put on the international wanted list. The court chose administrative detention for them as a measure of restraint. The men were arrested today.