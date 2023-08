29 Aug. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran increased its exports by 9.7% in its last calendar year, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of this country Ehsan Khandozi said.

He noted that Iranian exports amounted to over $53 billion last year.

"During this period, 23 meetings of joint commissions on trade and economic cooperation were held between Iran and the main trading partners",

Ehsan Khandozi said.