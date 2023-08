29 Aug. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye was hit by another earthquake this morning.

A natural phenomenon with a focus in Central Anatolia, a hundred kilometers from the city of Aksaray, was registered by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The magnitude of the phenomenon is estimated at 5.0. The hypocenter was at the depth of 10 km. Tremors occurred at 04:58 (07:58 Moscow time).

There were no reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.