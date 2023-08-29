Another 52 people return to Lachin

29 Aug. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ilham Aliyev's order to return the internally displaced persons to the liberated city of Lachin is being fulfilled in Azerbaijan.

A new group of 52 citizens of the country returned from Baku to Lachin. The authorities have created opportunities for people to return to their hometown voluntarily, safely and with dignity after 30 years.

It should be added that the residents of Lachin expressed their gratitude to Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive work, as well as to the soldiers of the Azerbaijani army for liberating the territories from occupation.