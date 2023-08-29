Iran and Saudi Arabia receive record number of Russian tourists

29 Aug. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

This summer, Russian tourists actively traveled to the countries of the Middle East and Africa, according to a study by Megafon.

"As for the Middle East, Russians were interested in holidays in Iran (+115%) and Saudi Arabia (+123%). In terms of the total number of tourists, these destinations were much more popular than European countries",



the study shows.

37% more Russians visited the hot UAE this summer than in the summer of 2022.

Egypt returned to the top 5 summer overseas destinations, reaching +176% of the tourist flow. Tunisia has increased the flow of tourists from Russia by 3.5 times over the season.

Several times more Russians visited Cuba and Venezuela, the demand for trips to such European countries as Italy, Spain, and Germany increased by 30-40%.

The interest of Russians in the Maldives and the Dominican Republic has decreased. They have lost 8-15% of tourists from Russia this summer, RIA Novosti reports.