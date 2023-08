29 Aug. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani international class referee Eldar Zulfugarov will officiate the matches of the European Championship in volleyball among men.

According to the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Zulfugarov will referee the games of group B. This group includes the teams of Bulgaria, Croatia, Spain, Ukraine and Slovenia.

It ishould be added that the European Volleyball Championship started on August 28. The games will be held in Italy, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Israel.