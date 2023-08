29 Aug. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The mayor of Kislovodsk announced the alleged bomb threat in the city court. The emergency response service arrived at the scene to carry out an inspection.

The head of Kislovodsk, Evgeny Moiseev, announced in his telegram channel that the building of the city court on Lenin Avenue is allegedly mined.

He noted that emergency response service arrived at the scene and carried out an inspection.

Telephone hoaxes are a common phenomenon in Kislovodsk.