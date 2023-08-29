Planes to fly more often from Krasnoyarsk to Baku

29 Aug. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IrAero carrier will double the number of flights between Krasnoyarsk and Baku.

The new schedule comes into effect on August 31. Flights will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays. Sunday flights on this route are already being operated. The new flight on Thursday will be operated in the evenings. In September the flights will depart at 20:20. Tthey will arrive in the Azerbaijani capital at 22.10. In October the planes will depart at 18:55 and arrive in Baku at 20:45.

Let us note that IrAero is the only carrier flying in this direction. Flights are carried out on Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.