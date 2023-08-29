Figure skater Alina Gorbachevа disappeared in Moscow

29 Aug. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The winner of the 2022 Russia Figure Skating Championships, 16-year-old junior Alina Gorbacheva disappeared in Moscow. She hasn't been in touch since yesterday. A murder investigation is underway.

For over the past 24 hours, the fate of Alina Gorbacheva, the winner of the 2022 Russia Figure Skating Championship, is unknown. The search is carried out by the police, Liza Alert volunteers and rescuers.

According to the Investigative Committee, an investigation is underway. To carry out the necessary checks, the case is investigated as a murder.

At the moment, it has been established that the night before, the athlete left the sports complex after training and did not get in touch again. It is unknown, where she is now.