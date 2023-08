29 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The heads of the foreign ministries of the Russian Federation and Türkiye will hold talks this Thursday in the Russian capital.

The day after tomorrow, talks will be held between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Türkiye, a source familiar with the situation informs.

According to him, the meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan will be held in Moscow.

"Negotiations will be held in Moscow on August 31,”

- the source specified.