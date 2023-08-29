1.5 hectares of forest burn in Gelendzhik

29 Aug. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A natural fire blazes in Gelendzhik: dry grass is engulfed in fire. Part of the nearby wooded area is also on fire. Firefighters are trying to take the situation under control.

Emergency services of the Krasnodar Territory informed about the natural fire in Gelendzhik on the area of 1.5 hectares.

"A message was received about a fire in the microdistrict Kupriyanov Shchel, Rechnaya street,”

- the press Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation informs.

The department clarified that the nearby forest engulfed in flames.