Iranian FM to visit Lebanon on August 30

29 Aug. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

On Wednesday, August 30, the Iranian Foreign Minister begins an official visit to Lebanon. He aims to strengthen bilateral ties and demonstrate Tehran's commitment to stability in Lebanon.

Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani announced a visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Lebanon. According to him, the visit begins on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, Wednesday, His Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian will arrive in Lebanon,”

– Mojtaba Amani informed.