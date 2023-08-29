Smog chokes cities of Ingushetia

29 Aug. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Magas, Nazran and Sunzha are choking in smog. Ecologists reported the excess of harmful substances in the air. The smog has been caused by natural fires that rage in several regions of the republic.

In a number of settlements of Ingushetia, levels of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide have exceeded the permissible maximums. The initial indicators exceeded the norm by 1.5 times, then the concentration level fell due to the natural movement of air.

According to the Rospotrebnadzor press-service, the concentration of harmful substances in the air has risen as a result of the burning of dry grass in a number of the regions of the republic.