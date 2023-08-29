Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi next Monday

29 Aug. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

The heads of Russia and Türkiye will hold talks next Monday in Sochi.

Negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Türkiye will take place early next week, Turkish media reports.

Yesterday, the Kremlin informed that Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had already agreed on the date of the meeting, though had not announced it.

”While Mr. Putin could not come to Türkiye, our Mr. President will go to Russia. President Erdoğan will visit Sochi on September 4,”

- the Haberturk TV channel reports.