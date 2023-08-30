Azerbaijan discusses cooperation with World Bank

30 Aug. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, August 29, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the new manager of the World Bank for the Republic. This is stated in a message posted on the social networks' pages of the Bank.

During the conversation, Taleh Kazimov and Stefanie Stallmeister discussed the current activities of the World Bank in the country and a new framework for cooperation for the period from 2023 to 2028.

In addition to this, the parties discussed the implementation of technical assistance projects.