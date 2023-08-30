Georgia ready to join EU in 2030

30 Aug. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

By the time of EU enlargement, Georgia will meet the criteria for entry more than many candidate countries, Irakli Kobakhidze, Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, believes.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that both candidate countries and EU member states should be ready to expand the Union by 2030. Georgia currently does not have a candidate status, the EU's decision on this matter may change this December.

"By 2030, Georgia will be more ready to become a member of the EU than Albania, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, including in terms of economic growth",

Kobakhidze said.

Georgia must fulfill 12 conditions in order to become a candidate. According to Kobakhidze, the country will cope with it and it will receive candidate status in order to apply for EU membership.