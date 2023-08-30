More than half a million houses declared dangerous for living in Istanbul

30 Aug. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, about 600 thousand houses in Istanbul are dangerous for living. This statement was made by the head of the Ministry of Ecology and Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye. He stressed that this is 1/4 of the city's housing stock.

According to Mehmet Özhaseki, the country's authorities are working on the construction of several hundred thousand earthquake-resistant houses.

"With the participation of our Ministry, renovation work continues in 188 places, but it should accelerated. We have identified two large reserve areas in the Asian and European parts of the city, where we can build 350 thousand houses",



the Minister said.

He pointed out that until 2030, seismologists predict a strong earthquake in the Sea of Marmara region, the magnitude of which will be 7.5.

"We don't want to disturb anyone, but we have to talk about it. An earthquake can happen anywhere and at any time in Türkiye. It is one of the five countries with the risk of earthquakes",

Mehmet Özhaseki said.