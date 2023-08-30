Israfil Ashurly and Polad Rzayev conquer Elbrus

30 Aug. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani mountaineer Israfil Ashurly and veteran of the 44-day war of Azerbaijan Polad Rzayev climbed the highest point in Europe Mount Elbrus (5642 m), located in Russia.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation, the participants of this expedition conquered the mountain in difficult weather conditions. At the top, they unfurled the flag of Azerbaijan and the flag of the AzerGold company.

It should be noted that Polad Rzayev is a participant in the 44-day war of Azerbaijan. During the battles for the liberation of the Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, he lost both legs.

Today, AzerGold is supporting the development and increasing the popularity of mountaineering in Azerbaijan. In May, the company's employees conquered the "Heydar Peak" on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Azerbaijani people's national leader, Heydar Aliyev.