African forward of "Akhmat" becomes Russian citizen

30 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Akhmat striker Mohamed Konaté, who plays for the national team of Burkina Faso, became a Russian citizen. This is stated on the club's website.

"We congratulate Konaté on the citizenship of Russia! Let us remind you that the wife of the football player Christina is a native of Siberia. Daughter Yasmina is seven months old",



the press office said.

Statistics

This season, the 25-year-old forward played 6 matches for the Grozny team in the Russian Championship. On account of the striker 2 goals from the penalty spot.