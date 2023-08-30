Petrochemical enterprise in Iran hit by explosion

30 Aug. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ghadir Petrochemical Co.

This morning, an explosion shook a petrochemical plant in Iran. None was injured as a result of an incident.

On Wednesday, August 30, an explosion occurred at a petrochemical plant located in the southwestern Iran, local media report.

The incident took place at a plant in the city of Bandar Mahshahr, Khuzestan province.

"Today, an explosion took place at Ghadir Petrochemical Co. Fortunately, there are no casualties."

- the city prefecture informs.

As a result of the incident, none was injured. Work is underway to extinguish the fire.