Petrochemical enterprise in Iran hit by explosion

Ghadir Petrochemical Co.
This morning, an explosion shook a petrochemical plant in Iran. None was injured as a result of an incident.
On Wednesday, August 30, an explosion occurred at a petrochemical plant located in the southwestern Iran, local media report.
The incident took place at a plant in the city of Bandar Mahshahr, Khuzestan province.
"Today, an explosion took place at Ghadir Petrochemical Co. Fortunately, there are no casualties."
- the city prefecture informs.
As a result of the incident, none was injured. Work is underway to extinguish the fire.