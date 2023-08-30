Victims of Shovi tragedy to get psychological treatment

30 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian psychologists and psychiatrists will provide assistance to victims of a landslide in Shovi. They will also be reimbursed for the cost of medicines.

Georgia will provide highly qualified psychological assistance to the victims and family members of the victims of the landslide in Shovi that happened at the beginning of this month, the draft resolution of the government of the country, considered by the Cabinet of Ministers at the last meeting, reads.

It is expected that the Ministry of Health will offer citizens consultations of psychologists, psychiatrists, as well as psychotherapeutic courses. Victims and family members of the victims of the landslide will also be reimbursed for the cost of medicines prescribed by these specialists.