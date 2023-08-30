Baku to host TEKNOFEST

30 Aug. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A new TEKNOFEST is planned to be held in Azerbaijan. It may take place in the near future in the city of Baku.

Baku may once again host the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology festival, the relevant plans were announced by Baykar, TurkicWorld reports.

"After the victory in Karabakh, we held a grandiose TEKNOFEST festival in Azerbaijan. We plan to hold it again in Baku in the near future,”

– Baykar CTO Selcuk Bayraktar said.

Today, the festival kicked off in the Turkish capital. It will last until September 3.