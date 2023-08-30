Teenager in Crimea dies after drinking energy drink

30 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A teenager in Crimea suddenly was taken bad after drinking an energy drink. He was hospitalized and died a few days later.

According to the Telegram channel SHOT, the tragedy occurred in the village of Nizhnegorsky. The boy drank an energy drink, after which his health deteriorated. Doctors diagnosed the patient with poisoning by an unknown substance. The victim fell into a coma, then regained consciousness and spent a week in the hospital, after which a rapid deterioration took place. A decision was made to send the boy by helicopter for further treatment to Simferopol, but the 14-year-old patient had a cardiac arrest.